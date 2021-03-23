Vietnam views Japan as strategic partner of leading importance: Top leader

On behalf of the LDP and the Government of Japan, Suga offered congratulations on the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and on the Vietnamese leader's re-election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee for the 13th tenure.

He expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary and State President Trong, Vietnam will harvest even greater achievements in the Doi moi (Renewal) process.

The LDP President and Prime Minister of Japan affirmed that that he attaches importance to the extensive strategic partnership with Vietnam and is determined to further contribute to the development of the bilateral relations.

Amid complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan will continue working with Vietnam in the disease prevention and control, he said, voicing his hope for close coordination to promote the bilateral relations in a comprehensive, practical, and effective manner, towards the 50th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2023.

For his part, Party General Secretary and State President Trong thanked the LDP and Suga for their congratulations to the CPV's 13th National Congress and himself.

He emphasised Vietnam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, active, and proactive integration into the world, and being a trustworthy partner and an active and responsible member of the international community.

Highlighting the flourishing ties between Vietnam and Japan, as well as between the CPV and the LDP, he said that Vietnam consistently views Japan as a leading, long-term, and highly reliable strategic partner.

The Vietnamese leader asked both sides to increase all-level exchanges and meetings, call on Japan to continue assisting Vietnam to successfully implement the strategies and socio-economic development plans adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and enhance connectivity between the two economies.

During their talks, the two leaders also discussed regional and international issues of shared concern.

Source: VNA