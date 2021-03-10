Vietnam to receive over 5.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in two months

Of the amount, 4,177,000 doses will be supplied by COVAX Facility via the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), with 1,373,800 doses to arrive on March 25 and another 2,803,200 doses in April.
Meanwhile, 1.48 million doses bought by the Health Ministry via Vietnam Vaccine SJC (VNVC) will also be delivered in April.
The COVAX Facility is the global pooled procurement mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines through which COVAX will ensure fair and equitable access to vaccines for all 190 participating economies, using an allocation framework formulated by WHO.
Vietnam received the first batch of 117,600 doses of COVID-19 on February 24, and launched its COVID-19 inoculation drive on March 8 morning, administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to medical workers in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and northern Hai Duong province – the country's biggest pandemic hotspot at present.
