vietnam to launch first television show on e commerce

The launch of the new alliance to promote digital transformation for local bussinesses and the television industry

The reality TV show will be produced by MCV Group in collaboration with the Digital Transformation Alliance for Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (DTS) and the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM). The show is slated to be on air at the end of the second quarter. The show is part of a series to acclerate digital transformation for local businesses and the television industry.

According to Nguyen Ngoc Dung, vice chairman of VECOM, the cooperation between VECOM, DTS, and MCV will complement each other's strengths. DTS will provide technology platforms, VECOM will provide supply chains and online-offline support ecosystems, while MCV Group, with its digital TV, will create visual images, thus improving consumer confidence in products and promoting purchasing decisions.

“With the initiative, companies can also reach more online consumers and speed up their digitalisation process. Above all, television channels can improve their coverage on different digital platforms and generate more revenue,” he added.

Data from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam showing that in 2020 as many as 101,700 companies halted their operations, were pending dissolution, or completed procedures for disbandment, up 13.9 per cent against last year. The record number of business withdrawals has posed a threat to the local economy.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital platforms. As many people have to stay home, more people flock to online e-commerce marketplaces for shopping. This trend is expected to continue with the government's National Digital Transformation Programme. Thus, businesses need to step up their strategy to catch up with the e-commerce trend.

DTS chairman Leon Truong stressed that the internet and social networks are thriving and television digitalisation is key for businesses operating in the field. However, many companies are confused to embrace the changes due to a lack of knowledge and experience. DTS, therefore, wants to promote its strengths as a collector of digital transformation ecosystems to support Vietnamese businesses, helping them improve their competitiveness in domestic and international markets.

Meanwhile, Pham Tu Liem, chairman of MCV Group, said cooperation to support digital transformation in small- and medium- sized enterprises is an important step for all parties in their upcoming operational strategies. The new alliance of DTS, MCV, and VECOM will provide a wide range of digitalisation solutions for both the television industry and SMEs in Vietnam.