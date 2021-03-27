Vietnam tie Morocco 1-1 at Suwon JS Cup U-19 tournament

Both sides were determined to win their first match at the tournament, after both losing their first matches two days ago.

Morocco, who attacked right from first whistle, took 20 minutes to open the score with a rapid attack.

Vietnam leveled the score 10 minutes later through Nguyen Hong Son, who scored from a free kick.

During the second half, Vietnam had more chances, forced Morocco to play in their own half, and worked hard to defend against threatening attacks.

Two of Morocco's players were sent off in the 55th and 82nd minutes, after their violently tackling Vietnamese players, and their nine remaining players defended for the rest of the match and denied Vietnam any further goals.

The draw brought both teams their first point in the tournament.

On April 22, Vietnam will play the hosts, the RoK, while Morocco will play Mexico.

