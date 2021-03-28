Vietnam saves 353,000 kWh of electricity in one light-off hour

During one hour, many people from 63 provinces and cities across Vietnam switched off unnecessary electrical devices.

Vietnam saved 353,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to VND658million (US$28,631), for one hour from 8.30pm to 9.30pm on March 27 in response to Earth Hour 2021, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre.

Taking place amid the complicated evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam and other countries worldwide, Earth Hour 2021 was organized online instead of response events with many participants like the years before.

A group of young people responds to the Earth Hour 2021 campaign in Hanoi. Photo: Hai Dang

Vietnam Electricity and its member companies nationwide encouraged organizations, offices and customers to switch off unnecessary electrical devices during the Earth Hour.

The event, launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, received a warm response from people across the country.

Together with the symbolic action of turning off unnecessary electrical devices for an hour on Saturday, many other power-saving activities were launched by businesses, households and schools during March to raise public awareness about saving electricity and protecting the environment.

The main activities included a social media campaign from March 12 to 28 calling for commitments to save electricity on the WWF website and reviewing the campaign from March 28 to April 4.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade called on offices, organizations, businesses and people throughout the country to actively join the Earth Hour campaign via practical deeds to protect the environment and natural resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to global climate change adaptation.

Earth Hour, an initiative of the WWF, is the largest social event in the world and has been observed in 7,000 cities and towns across 172 countries and territories.

Vietnam first joined the drive in 2009. Last year, the country saved 436,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to VND812.9 million (US$35,371).