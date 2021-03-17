Vietnam, Russia bolster human security cooperation amid COVID-19

He made the remarks while hosting a reception for a high-ranking delegation from Russia led by Secretary of the Security Council General Nikolai Patrushev, who is visiting Vietnam from March 15-17.

The visit is of great significance as a continuation of activities marking the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties (1950-2020), especially after the success of the 13th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

During the talks, the two sides voiced their delight at the comprehensive strategic partnership thriving in an effective and pragmatic manner, expressing a belief that bilateral relations as well as cooperation in security and national defense will be further strengthened in the time ahead.

Lam spoke highly of the visit amid the complex developments of COVID-19, saying it demonstrates Russia's sentiment and trust towards Vietnam as well as efforts by the Russian Security Council General to promote the friendship.

The visit will deepen traditional relations between the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) and Russian law enforcement agencies and the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership at large, he added.

The minister also voiced his belief that under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, Russia will continue to enjoy stable development and affirm its prestige and position in the international arena, greatly contributing to tackling conflict and maintaining peace, stability, and development in regions around the world, including the Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia.

The Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) and Russian agencies have launched various cooperation activities in all spheres and obtained fruitful results, he added, calling on both sides to effectively carry out their signed agreements.

Lam and Patrushev exchanged views on global and regional issues and those of mutual concern in a bid to coordinate in ensuring cyber security, the safety of Vietnamese and Russian citizens overseas, and Vietnam's security industry development, among other matters.

At the end of the talks, the officials witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the MoPS and the Investigative Committee of Russia.

During its time in Vietnam, the Russian delegation will pay courtesy calls to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, join a working session with Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich, and attend the inauguration of a bust of great Russian poet A. S. Puskin at Hoa Binh (Peace) Park in Hanoi.

Source: VNA