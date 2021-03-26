Vietnam reports two new Covid-19 cases in HCMC, Haiphong

A health worker checks the body temperature of a passenger. The Ministry of Health this morning, March 26, confirmed two new Covid-19 patients in HCMC and Haiphong City – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health this morning, March 26, confirmed two new Covid-19 patients in HCMC and Haiphong City, who entered Vietnam illegally.

A 25-year-old woman who lives in Vinh Long Province returned to Phu Quoc Island by fishing boat on March 22 and then traveled to HCMC by road and sea.

The patient tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on March 24 and is receiving treatment at the Cu Chi Field Hospital.

Another Covid-19 case is a 25-year-old woman who resides in Quang Ninh Province. She illegally traveled to Phu Quoc on board the same fishing vessel as the resident of Vinh Long Province. On the same day, she flew to Hanoi City on Flight VJ458 and then traveled to Haiphong City. She tested positive for the virus on March 25.

Competent agencies are tracing contacts related to the two patients, the local media reported.

Quoc Thai Hotel in HCMC's Binh Chanh District is under lockdown as it is linked to the latest Covid-19 case in the city.

Besides, the Ministry of Health released an urgent announcement last night, March 25, requesting passengers on Flight VJ458 that transported the coronavirus case from Phu Quoc to Hanoi City on March 22 to contact healthcare centers and make health declarations online to prevent the spread of the disease.

