Vietnam records three more COVID-19 cases on March 7 afternoon

The new cases included 2 imported who were quarantined in Bac Ninh province right after their arrival, and one in Hai Duong province.
The new patients brought the total count in the country to 2,512, including 1,585 domestically-transmitted cases.
The Treatment Subcommittee reported that a total of 1,920 patients had been given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far, and the fatalities remained at 35.
Among the active patients undergoing treatment, 65 tested negative to the virus once, 57 twice, and 137 thrice.
As many as 45,219 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country, including 506 in hospitals, 14,266 in other establishments, and 30,446 at home.
Source: VNA
