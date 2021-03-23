Vietnam records three imported COVID-19 cases on March 22 evening

Of the total patients, 1,601 were locally transmitted cases, including 908 since January 27.
Also on the same day, 36 more patients were given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries to date to 2,234.
Among the patients still under treatment, 36 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 17 twice, and 55 thrice. Death toll remains at 35.
Meanwhile, 37,754 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 490 at hospitals, 18,620 at concentrated quarantine facilities, and 18,644 at their accommodations.
The Ministry of Health advised people, included those who have been injected with COVID-19 vaccine, to continue preventive measures, including the "5K message" (in Vietnamese) – Khau trang (facemask) – (Khu khuan) disinfection – (Khoang cach) distance – (Khong tu tap) no gathering – (Khai bao y te) health declaration.
Source: VNA
