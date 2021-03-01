Vietnam records 16 COVID-19 cases on February 28 afternoon

Among the new infections, 12 locally infected cases were recorded in the northern province of Hai Duong, the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot, and four imported cases were found in the southern provinces of Tay Ninh and Dong Thap.
Of the total count, 1,542 were locally infected, including 849 cases since January 27.
A total 1,876 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, and the death toll remains at 35.
Among those still under treatment, 62 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 53 twice and 95 thrice.
Ten provinces and cities have gone through 14 consecutive days without new locally-infected cases of COVID-19.
As many as 63,054 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or returned from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantine across the country.
Source: VNA
