Vietnam Post launches automated package sorting system

Using bar code reading and image analysing technologies, the modern system is able to sort packages based on addresses to the district, even communal level, with a capacity of handling tens of thousands of parcels each hour.

Vietnam Post has integrated the system with the IT system, Vmap web-mapping application and Vpostcode – a postal address code system – in order to build an uninterrupted and synchronous delivery process.

The system is also able to handle parcels with different weights, shapes and sizes, meeting demands of the e-commerce sector.

Apart from the sorting system, the centre has also put into service new tools and equipment to standardise the entire process, thus absolutely keeping parcels safe during the delivery.

The modernisation is set to better serve customers and catch up with a growth rate of over 30 percent of domestic delivery services.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Le Minh Trung, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council, said the postal service has joined efforts to step up administrative reform.

He highlighted the important role of the sector in rolling out public services, saying digital transformation in the sector would contribute to the digital transformation of the city at large, thus promoting e-commerce and logistics, towards digital economy and digital society.

Chu Quang Hao, General Director of Vietnam Post, said the sorting system helps to cut labour and improve productivity by tens of times, meeting all requirements of domestic and foreign clients.

Source: VNA