Vietnam nominated for Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 award

Golf tourism is viewed as highly potential in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
It noted that votes can be cast on the website www.worldgolfawards.com from now until September 1.
Support from people and tourists will give Vietnam a chance to continue promoting itself as a hospitable country welcoming visitors from far and wide with open arms. In particular, Vietnam has been fostering sports tourism as part of efforts to boost post-pandemic tourism recovery, according to the VNAT.
Vietnam was recognised as the World's Best Gold Destination in 2019 and Asia's Best Golf Destination for four straight years, from 2017 to 2020.
Tourism experts said golf tourism is highly potential in Vietnam, and that unlike ordinary visitors, golf travellers will return to previous destinations for many times and they are capable of spending much on high-end hotel and restaurant services.
Together with the development of tourism infrastructure, the golf course system in Vietnam has received big investment in recent years with high quality and beautiful landscape.
The Asia's Best Golf Destination award is part of the World Golf Awards, held annually since 2014 and viewed as the most prestigious awards in the golf tourism industry./.
