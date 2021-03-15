Vietnam logs another imported COVID-19 case on March 14 evening

The new patient is a Japanese expert who has been quarantined since his arrival at Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat International Airport on March 10. His sample showed a positive result and he is now treated at Cu Chi COVID-19 treatment hospital.
Of the total number, 1,594 are domestically-transmitted cases, including 901 infections since the third outbreak hit the country on January 27.
According to the Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, a total of 2,086 patients have recovered from the disease, while the death toll was kept at 35.
Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments nationwide, 48 tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 48 twice and 91 thrice.
As many as 39,613 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country, including 503 in hospitals, 16,056 in state-designated establishments and 23,054 at their residences.
Source: VNA
