Vietnam listed in the world’s top 20 fastest growing tourism countries

In terms of the number of foreign tourists, among Asian countries present on the list, Vietnam is behind Nepal (second place) and the Republic of Korea (fourth place) with 39.7 percent and 30.3 percent, respectively.
The organization also listed 10 countries with a sharp decline in last year's international arrivals including Egypt, Afghanistan, Turkey, Papua New Guinea, Suriname, Palau, Haiti, Belgium, Aruba, and Laos.
Vietnam has been named as one of the world's top eco-friendly tourist destinations several times by experts of Boundless Journeys and Adventure Life reviews; the top 10 Cheapest Travel Destinations in 2016 by The Richest Magazine (USA); the top countries for backpacking tourism in 2016 by Rough Guides – a travel guidebooks of the UK.
