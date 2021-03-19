vietnam keeps seat as chair of un security council in april

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has said that with the successes reaped in 2020, Vietnam will continue acting as a responsible non-permanent member of the UNSC this year. Additionally, in April the country will undertake the role of rotating chair for the second time.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaking at a special meeting of the UN General Assembly on responding to COVID-19 in December 2020

"In April, Vietnam will host and run the council's activities based on a basis of equality, objectiveness, and heading to consensus, while actively proposing initiatives so that it can solve important issues on international peace and security with UNSC member states," said a MoFA statement.

"At the same time, Vietnam will also organise a number of key events on big topics such as strengthening the co-operation between the UN and regional organisations in boosting the construction of confidence and dialogues in preventing and solving conflicts; and overcoming aftermath of landmines and explosive remnants and maintaining sustainable peace."

Vietnam serves as non-permanent member of the UNSC in the 2020-2021 tenure.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, told VIR that in 2021, Vietnam will maintain the priorities it advanced when it joined the UNSC, especially respect for international law and the implementation of principles under the UN Charter.

"We will boost the implementation of anti-conflict measures, pay more attention to humanitarian issues, protection of civilians, and address the aftermaths of armed conflicts, including socioeconomic recovery and tackling consequences caused by landmines and explosive remnants of war," Quy said.

"We will also continue boosting issues related to women's role in peace and security, addressing challenges about climate change in conflicts. Another important issue will be that Vietnam will also beef up peacekeeping operations, including its own ones at the UN. We will also continue closely combining with UN member states to ensure these priorities will be implemented effectively," Quy said.

In 2020, despite COVID-19 hurting the whole global economy and badly affecting the UN Security Council's activities, Vietnam still performed well as the organisation's non-permanent member.

In 2020, after Vietnam and Belgium completed their chairmanship month in January and February, the COVID-19 pandemic became serious. The UN headquarters closed its doors, with the UNSC halting its meetings. The issue then was how the council could continue its activities given an expected rise in challenges for international peace and security due to the pandemic, especially in regions with armed conflicts.

After two weeks of discussions, the UNSC agreed on a new working method, with all meetings to be held online and flexible and creative activities, such as document-based voting and online negotiations. Almost all UN member states and the international community have held that the UNSC has completed a good job in 2020.

Within such shared efforts, Vietnam has made very positive contributions to conflict prevention and peaceful settlement of disputes. It has also contributed to improving the methods of work of the UNSC: enhancing engagement with regional arrangements in the maintenance of international peace and security in accordance with Chapter VIII of the UN Charter, protection of civilians and critical civilian infrastructure in armed conflict; and much more besides. Vietnam has created an imprint via organising an open discussion and adopting the chairmanship declaration on respect for the UN Charter in protecting international peace and security, with the record number of participating member states in the UN's 75-year history.

Notably, one of Vietnam's most outstanding achievements at the UN in 2020 is the construction and adoption of its resolution at the UN General Assembly on International Day of Epidemic Preparedness. This resolution was supported by all UN member states. Canada, Niger, Senegal, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines were co-authors with Vietnam. Furthermore, over 100 UN member states in all regions worldwide sponsored the resolution.

The resolution calls for all member states, systems in the UN, international and regional organisations, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, research institutes, individuals, and other stakeholders to celebrate the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness on an annual basis in order to raise awareness on anti-epidemic measures, from there making preparations and conducting partnerships at all levels.