Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report on March 10 morning

Vietnam begins COVID-19 vaccination on March 8 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – No new cases of COVID-19 were detected over the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 10, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported.

The national count of COVID-19 cases stands at 2,526, of which 1,587 are locally-transmitted.

Some 45,090 who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring nationwide, with 498 at hospitals, 15,045 at other State-designated quarantine establishments, and 29,548 at home.

The number of recoveries reaches 2,004, while the death toll remains 35.

Among the active patients, 48 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 42 twice and 118 thrice.

In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health's 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.