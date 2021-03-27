vietnam experiments with liquid fermented animal feed

FLF microbiological products of the research project

Project director Dr. Phi Quyet Tien, Deputy Director of the Institute of Biotechnology under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, explained that pig farming is one of Vietnam's key economic sectors. Products of the livestock industry have not only met domestic consumption needs, but also export requirements. Feed accounts for 70 percent of production costs and is the main factor determining the product quality and prices.

However, available raw materials such as vegetables, grass and industrial and agricultural by-products have not been used effectively, requiring an appropriate solution to minimize dependence on imported materials.

"In Vietnam, studies on fermentation to increase nutritional value are relatively new. Notably, raising pigs on Fermented Liquid Feeding (FLF) is a technology applied widely in many countries around the world, especially after Europe issued a ban on antibiotics use in animal feed," Dr. Tien emphasized.

The research data show that using FLF for suckling pigs and porkers will nullify the need to add antibiotics to animal feed. FLF has low pH and high density of lactic acid bacteria, and microorganisms with other probiotic functions that help inhibit pathogenic microorganisms in food and available microorganisms in the intestinal tract of pigs. Currently, many pig farms in the Netherlands, Denmark, France, Belgium and Germany are applying FLF technology to take advantage of fresh or unprocessed agricultural by-products with high humidity, such as corn and soybean husks, vegetable processing by-products and potato peels.

This research project contributes to the search for suitable strains of bacteria, which can produce fermented bio-products, taking advantage of agricultural by-products, improving livestock production efficiency and reducing environmental pollution. The objective of the project is to build a technological process and model and produce microbial preparations capable of fermenting forage and agricultural by-products to produce mixed liquid feed, in order to improve feed conversion efficiency and pork quality in pig breeding.

"Over 80 percent of surveyed consumers rated pork delicious, and more than 90 percent of them wished to continue to use pork raised by the FLF feeding method," said Dr. Phi Quyet Tien.

The research team proposed that microbial preparations be produced on a large scale for the fermentation of liquid green forage in pig breeding, and at the same time that the application of liquid fermented green forage be expanded to pig farming households.

Quynh Nga