Vietnam Digital Awards 2021 launched

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung said the ministry has begun to deal with challenges facing Vietnam by digital technology.
He called on ministries, agencies, localities, associations, businesses, and the entire society to join efforts in promoting digital transformation in the country.
Over the past three years, the award has honored 200 outstanding digital initiatives and organizations, according to the official.
Highlighting the program's contributions to releasing relevant documents, Dr. Nguyen Minh Hong, VDCA Chairman, said the awards would continue to promote digital products, services and solutions, notably "Make in Vietnam" products, to both domestic and foreign markets.
The award has also encouraged State agencies and businesses to step up investment and application of digital technology, he added.
Entries should be submitted to organizers by the end of July, at www.vda.com.vn.
The awarding ceremony is scheduled to take place in October, and be broadcast live by Vietnam Television.
Source: VNA
