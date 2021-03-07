Vietnam calls on Myanmar to end violence, find satisfactory solution

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), made the call during the UN Security Council’s meeting on the situation in Myanmar on March 5.

Quy said that Vietnam is keeping a close watch on and concerned about current developments in Myanmar, especially escalating violence and tensions which have caused greater human losses and negatively affected peace, security and development in Myanmar and the whole region.

He told participants that ASEAN Foreign Ministers had held an informal meeting to discuss issues of mutual concern, including the Myanmar situation, and ASEAN member states are making efforts to boost dialogues and seek solutions to this issue.

ASEAN is willing to support Myanmar in a goodwill manner and in accordance with purposes, principles and procedures as regulated in the ASEAN Charter, Quy stressed.

The Vietnamese diplomat called on UN Security Council members to back ASEAN’s efforts to help parties involved resume dialogues so as to achieve a comprehensive solution to the issue.

The international community should focus on assisting and creating favourable conditions to put an end to violence, stabilise the situation, maintain humanitarian relief, and narrow differences between relevant parties in Myanmar through efforts in conformity with principles of the UN Charter.

Vietnam supports efforts made by the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Myanmar and encourages the closer coordination between the Special Envoy and ASEAN, Quy stated, emphasising that constructive and cooperative dialogues and measures to build trust with the people put at the centre are essential to address the current situation.

Vietnam backs all efforts towards this goal for the interests of the Myanmar people and for peace and stability in the region, the ambassador said.

At the event, other delegates also expressed concerns over increasing violence which has caused great losses to civilians in Myanmar. They urged ending violence, stabilising the situation, solving the issue via dialogue and maintaining humanitarian relief efforts, particularly for women and children.

They appreciated efforts made by ASEAN and its member states, hoping that the bloc will continue helping to soon find short-term and long-term solutions to the Myanmar issue.

