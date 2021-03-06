Vietnam Border Guard Law should be soon implemented

Over the past time, the Standing Committee of the Compilation Board for the Vietnam Border Guard Law has actively worked with the Department of Legal Affairs of the Ministry of Defense (MND), the Criminal and Administrative Legislation Department of the Ministry of Justice and relevant units to prepare documents for draft decrees guiding the implementation of the Vietnam Border Guard Law.
In addition, they made recommendations for the MND to prepare documents for the law building process as scheduled.
Concluding the conference, General Chien hailed the committee’s remarkable efforts and achievements in the compilation of draft decrees to contribute to the Vietnam Border Guard Law so as to soon put it into life.
The Deputy Defense Minister also requested the Vietnam Border Guard Command to promptly complete the draft decree detailing a number of articles of the law and to bring up other issues relating to the law.
Translated by Chung Anh
