Việt Nam’s ambassador urges improved awareness of women’s role in peace processes

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Ireland and 11 member states of the UN Security Council, including Việt Nam, on Monday held a meeting entitled ‘Call to Lead by Example: Ensuring the Full, Equal and Meaningful Participation of Women in UN-led Peace Processes’ on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (March 8).

Addressing representatives of nearly 60 countries and UN agencies, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo highlighted the UN's efforts in pursuit of this common objective via the mainstreaming of gender equality in the UN system, noting that women currently account for 54 per cent of the senior leadership of special political missions.

She said the UN mission in Afghanistan has assisted a radio series about women's participation in peace processes. The UN has also organised an online consultation in Yemen with the presence of more than 500 women and representatives of social organisations. Special envoys of the UN Secretary-General in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen have also used mechanisms to ensure women-related priorities are included in discussions.

However, DiCarlo added, to promote women's engagement in peace processes, the UN should have adequate and sustainable financing sources and boost long-term partnerships to enable sustainable outcomes.

Countries present at the meeting agreed that the enhancement of women's participation in peace processes holds great significance, stressing the importance of the elimination of barriers facing women in the areas of peace and security.

They also shared measures and experience in this regard such as raising awareness, building national action plans, and empowering and increasing development support for women in all stages of peace processes.

In his speech, Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, pointed out both achievements in and challenges to the augmentation of women's participation in peace processes.

He emphasised the need for improvement of the common awareness of women's full, equal, and meaningful participation in peace processes at all levels. Women and girls' rights, interests, and demand should be promoted to ensure women are equal partners in the earliest stages of peace and political processes.

Countries must guarantee women's involvement in the building of policies, strategies, and initiatives on peace and security at the national, regional, and international levels, Quý said, noting that women should be equipped with knowledge and skills, politically empowered, and given access to fully and equally take part in the decision and policy-making processes.

To obtain tangible and long-term outcomes, the ambassador said that it is necessary to foster international co-operation, share resources and experience, and call on sponsors to realise the commitment of providing 15 per cent of official development assistance capital for gender equality promotion in conflict-hit nations.

He said Việt Nam always attaches importance to women's role, underlining the country’s accomplishments in stepping up their role in peace and security issues, including peace processes. — VNS