Việt Nam, Venezuela seek to beef up friendship

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh during the talk with his Venezuelan counterpart. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

HÀ NỘI — Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza has affirmed that his country always attaches great importance to and wants to strengthen the comprehensive partnership with Việt Nam.

During his virtual talks with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh on Friday, Arreaza congratulated Việt Nam on the success of the 13th National Party Congress, while praising the country’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as well as in maintaining economic growth.

Minh detailed Việt Nam’s situation and the outcomes of the 13th National Party Congress as well as the country’s COVID-19 response measures and solutions to promote socio-economic development and ensure social security.

He said Việt Nam supports efforts by the constitutional government of Venezuela to promote political dialogue based on respecting Venezuela’s Constitution and the aspirations of Venezuelan people, thus solving difficulties and boosting socio-economic development.

The two officials focused their discussion on measures to enhance the friendship between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to maintain mechanisms to promote co-operation, especially the Việt Nam-Venezuela Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation and the Political Consultation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

They also decided to increase exchanges between ministries, sectors and businesses, and foster trade and investment ties in areas of mutual interest such as agriculture, oil and gas, health, commerce, culture, and sports and tourism.

The two sides pledged to promote people-to-people exchanges and the operation of friendship associations.

Việt Nam and Venezuela also agreed to enhance the exchange of views on international and regional issues of shared concern, and work closely at multilateral forums. — VNS