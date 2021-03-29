Việt Nam to promote regional organisations’ role in settling disputes: Diplomat

Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of International Organisations Đỗ Hùng Việt. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

HÀ NỘI — Promoting the role of regional organisations in settling disputes is one of the three priorities that Việt Nam has set for the month it serves as chairman of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in April, said Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of International Organisations Đỗ Hùng Việt.

In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency, the diplomat said Việt Nam will serve as the rotary Chairman of the UNSC for the second time during its 2020-2021 tenure as a non-permanent member, which is an important task for the country.

The country has thoroughly considered the three priorities to ensure they suit the interests and concerns of both Việt Nam and the international community.

According to Việt, regional organisations are important partners in addressing regional issues, because they have good understanding of relations between countries in the region as well as history and culture. Therefore, they could make specific and practical contributions to the search for solutions to regional problems.

The second priority is the settlement of unexploded bombs and landmine matters, which is both a global issue and a matter of significance to Việt Nam.

Viet cited statistics that showed some 60 countries worldwide are affected by unexploded ordnances, with around 15,000 people injured or dead every year.

The third priority during Việt Nam's chairmanship is to protect infrastructure essential for residents in conflicted areas.

When serving as chair of the UNSC for the first time during the tenure in January 2020, Việt Nam had skillfully and effectively handled the differences among countries, following its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, according to the official.

He added that Việt Nam has maintained good relations with many countries worldwide, including the UNSC permanent members, which is an advantage for the nation to carry out missions as UNSC Chair.

However, the official said formidable challenges are ahead due to complicated developments of global and regional politics and security. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the UNSC switch its meetings and discussions from in-person to online format, which pose certain difficulties to the process of exchange, discussion and negotiation.

He added that Việt Nam had considerable experience in holding online conferences during its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020, so the country is confident it can excellently perform its role as the UNSC Chair next month.

As an active and prestigious ASEAN member, Việt Nam will also work to promote ASEAN roles at the UNSC, he said, adding Việt Nam will invite Brunei – the ASEAN Chair in 2021 to attend a UNSC meeting on the role of regional organisations in preventing disputes, where it will highlight ASEAN's efforts in boosting trust and enhancing dialogues to tackle regional issues. — VNS