Viet Nam to offer exciting investment opportunities post COVID-19

Speakers at the investment webinar entitled "Viet Nam Investment Landscape 2021". — Photo courtesy of the bank

Standard Chartered Bank last week hosted an investment webinar entitled "Viet Nam Investment Landscape 2021", drawing the participation of clients based in Viet Nam and overseas who are looking for investment opportunities in Viet Nam.

The presentations focused on giving clients the latest information about the investment landscapes for real estate, stocks, fixed-income and funds in Viet Nam in the context of a post COVID-19 era and the strategies they can devise to capitalise on the opportunities.

"Standard Chartered Global Research forecasts that Viet Nam's economic growth will get back to 6-8 per cent in 2021 and onwards. Given its economic prospects, advantages of social stability and success in managing the COVID-19 pandemic along with the profitability of the local stock market and real estate market which is growing at a higher pace than that in the ASEAN region, Viet Nam continues to offer exciting investment opportunities. Leveraging on our unrivalled strengths of an extensive global network and in-depth knowledge of the local market, we provide clients world-class, customised products and services to help them make the most of the investment opportunities and grow their wealth sustainably," said Harmander Mahal, Consumer, Private and Business Banking Head for Viet Nam and Asia Cluster Markets, Standard Chartered Bank.

Standard Chartered Vietnam offers offshore account opening service that enables its overseas clients to open an account and transfer money for investment without the need to visit Viet Nam. The document processing work will be facilitated by the Bank's partners based in the client's home country. Once the fund is remitted to Viet Nam, it will be converted into the local currency at an attractive real-time exchange rate, with the foreign exchange fee being waived. Clients will also receive consultation and support from the bank's experts and dedicated relationship managers to help them make timely investment decisions. — VNS