Việt Nam to have more than 5.6 million doses of vaccine soon

HÀ NỘI- Việt Nam will receive 4,177,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the next two months supported by COVAX Facility through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), According to the National Expanded Program on Immuni s ation.

Specifically, on March 25, it will receive 1,373,800 doses of vaccine and in April 2,803,200 doses. These are all COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca.

Also in April, it will receive 1.48 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca purchased by the Ministry of Health through VNVC.

In total, in March and April this year , Việt Nam expects to receive 5.657 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca.

COVAX facility is a mechanism set up by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Global Alliance on Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), UNICEF, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and manufacturers and partners for the development of vaccines to ensur e that all countries have fair and effective access to vaccines .

On Tuesday Việt Nam reported two new cases: one locally transmited and one imported, bringing the total figure of infections to 2,526. Eighty-four more patients have recovered. VNS