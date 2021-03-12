Việt Nam takes ensuring safety for foreigners seriously: foreign ministry spokesperson

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lê Thị Thu Hằng at Thursday press briefing in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always takes ensuring the safety of both local residents and foreigners in the country very seriously and will strictly punish law violators, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lê Thị Thu Hằng.

Hằng made the statement in response to a question regarding recent allegations of sexual harassment made by foreign women in Hà Nội's Tây Hồ District which led to complaints from several foreign diplomatic missions in the capital city.

Upon receipt of the complaints, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked with the foreign diplomatic missions and asked local authorities, including Hà Nội's police department, for co-operation in investigating the cases, Hằng said at a regular press conference on Thursday.

The harassers will be strictly punished so as to not only restore security and safety for foreigners living in Hanoi but also to deter others from committing similar actions, she added.

She further noted that Hà Nội police had summoned a number of suspects for questioning . They had confessed to involvement in the assaults, she said.

Tây Hồ District's police have communicated with local residents, especially owners of houses rented to foreigners, to maintain security and safety in the area, according to Hằng. — VNS