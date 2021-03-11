Việt Nam supports UN-OSCE efforts to handle common challenges

A view of the dialogue. VNA/VNS Khắc Hiếu

NEW YORK — Việt Nam has affirmed its support for the enhancement of co-operation between the United Nations (UN) and regional and sub-regional organisations, including the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), in addressing common challenges.

Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC)'s meeting on Wednesday on the activities of the OSCE, Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese delegation to the UN, highlighted the important role played by the OSCE in promoting dialogue, building trust, resolving conflicts and promoting development in Europe, while encouraging the OSCE and the UN to tighten multifaceted co-operation.

The Vietnamese diplomat welcomed Sweden’s commitment as the OSCE Chair 2021 to promote multilateralism, the UN Charter, international law, trust-building measures, and the implementation of an agenda on women, peace and security.

At the session, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde emphasised that the OSCE is the largest regional security organisation in the world, playing an important role in finding common solutions to many challenges in the UNSC's agenda, and affirmed the importance of the OSCE-UN cooperation.

She also informed the UNSC member states about Sweden’s priorities during its OSCE Chairmanship in 2021, including seeking sustainable solutions to regional conflicts, respecting the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, no threat or use of force, and rights of member states to choose their national security policy; respecting international law and the UN Charter; reinforcing the OSCE’s comprehensive security concept; and advancing the agenda on women, peace and security.

The OSCE and the UN are working together through high-level dialogue mechanisms and an information-sharing and co-ordination mechanism at the expert level.

On December 10, 2019, the OSCE and the UN Secretariat issued a joint statement in support of the 1993 Framework for Cooperation and Coordination.

Since 2004, the UNSC has held annual meetings to listen to reports from the OSCE Chairs. Sweden took over the OSCE Chair from January 1. VNS