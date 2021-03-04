Việt Nam, Singapore discuss bilateral relations development

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Phạm Bình Minh and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan discussed measures to boost bilateral relations during their phone conversation held on Thursday.
They shared solutions to increase trade exchanges and economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, and create favourable conditions for travelling.
They also talked about vaccination plans against COVID-19 and the possibility to apply a vaccine passport.
Foreign minister Minh thanked Singapore for actively supporting Việt Nam as ASEAN Chairman 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council during 2020-21 term.
He proposed the two sides to continue promoting exchanges of high-ranking delegations at all levels at the appropriate time.
He said he hoped Singapore will cooperate and support Việt Nam to get access to safe and effective sources of vaccines.
Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian congratulated Việt Nam for its successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress and for achievements in keeping COVID-19 under control as well as socio-economic development.
He said Singapore attached great importance to the cooperation with Việt Nam, particularly during complicated times both regionally and globally.
He shared Singapore’s experience about the “Changi connection” initiative to create conditions to allow international business people to meet at Changi Airport.
Singapore was willing to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to transit in Singapore on their way home to Việt Nam, he said.
The two sides also discussed regional and international issues of common issues, including the Myanmar situation. They said they wished the situation in Myanmar would be soon stabilised for peace and cooperation in the region. They agreed to continue joining ASEAN’s common efforts to contributing to finding solutions for the Myanmar issue. — VNS
