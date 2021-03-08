Việt Nam issues new national strategy on gender equality

A music performance was held on Saturday to celebrate the International Women's Day. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam expects to see women holding key leadership positions in 60 per cent of state management agencies and local administrations at all levels by 2025 and 75 per cent by 2030.

The target was set in the National Strategy on Gender Equality for the 2021-30 period recently adopted by the government.

The strategy also defined a number of new goals for the country to further make progress in gender equality in various areas and fulfil its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The number of paid women employees in Việt Nam will increase to 50 per cent by 2025 and around 60 per cent by 2030, while the percentage of women working in the agriculture sector among all employed women will decline to below 30 per cent by 2025 and less than 25 per cent by 2030.

The rate of female directors or owners of businesses is expected to reach at least 27 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

The country also aims to reduce the average time women spend doing unpaid housework by 1.7 times by 2025 and 1.4 times by 2030 compared to that of men.

By 2025, 80 per cent of women suffering from domestic and gender-based violence will be given access to at least one of basic support services, and the figure is expected to reach 90 per cent by 2030.

The sex ratio at birth will be 111 boys per 100 girls by 2025 and 109 boys per 100 girls by 2030. The maternal mortality rate will drop to 42 per 100,000 live births by 2025 and below 42 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Gender and gender equality are planned to be integrated into curriculums at schools and pedagogical universities from 2025.

The country will hold a month-long campaign for the promotion of gender equality and gender-based violence prevention and response from November 15 to December 15 every year.

Campaign for “women’s smile” launched

The Vietnam Women's Union, the Institute for Development & Community Health (LIGHT), and the UN Women in Việt Nam jointly organised a virtual programme to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8) and launch the campaign "For Women's Smile" in Hà Nội, central Thừa Thiên-Huế Province, and HCM City on Saturday.

The campaign aims to honour unyielding efforts of Vietnamese women to overcome difficulties and challenges, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to contribute to the nation’s development and prosperity.

With the companionship of scientists, artists and social activists, it hopes to encourage the aspirations to rise up, overcome difficulties, increase the desire to learn and the creativity of women.

The campaign also creates a space for women to expand the use of information technology, exchange information towards women’s happiness and promote gender equality.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union Hà Thị Nga said the International Women's Day this year was marked in a special context when the COVID-19 pandemic still developed complicatedly, affecting the life of billions of people around the world. However, women as well as Vietnamese people have proved their solidarity, kindness and ability to adapt and willingness to cope with difficulties to "turn challenges into opportunities" in the fight against COVID-19.

Each member of the women's union at all levels have promptly adapted to the new normal by increasing the application of information technology in managing and implementing the union's activities, she said.

Application of information technology would not only help women not lag behind in terms of technology but also help to raise their spiritual and physical health, bringing in happiness, joyfulness and smile for themselves, she said.

"When we have confident, healthy and happy women, we will have more happy families. That is also the objective of this year's campaign for women's smile," she said. — VNS