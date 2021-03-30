Viet Nam dental chain operator receives $24m from Singapore fund

ABC World Asia, the Singapore-based private equity fund specialised in impact investing across Asia, has announced it has led a US$24-million Series B round in Kim Dental, among others.
Kim Dental CEO Su Duy Bin said his company was proud to receive $24 million from ABC World Asia for the impact it brings to the society with standardised oral healthcare services which help improve medical service quality in Viet Nam and prevent oral diseases.
Fock Siew Wah, ABC World Asia Chairman, said 2020 presented the world with grave challenges in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We must recognise our greatest challenges cannot be solved by governments and philanthropy alone, business has an important role to play. More than ever, the world requires the robust and scalable power of finance to support the companies that can drive positive change."
According to the ABC World Asia, Kim Dental delivers a large panel of oral health solutions to meet the needs of underserved and emerging middle class populations across Viet Nam. It provided vital dental services to over 129,000 people last year.
The HCM City-based dental service provider has also been named in the ABC World Asia Impact Report 2020 – "Journey to Impact in Asia".
Oral health is often neglected and continues to pose a major public health concern in many developing countries, despite being an important component of primary healthcare. — VNS
- Việt Nam’s labour productivity needs to catch up with ASEAN
- Việt Nam monetary policy likely to come under pressure from trade war
- Party official receives IMF guest
- Vietnam needs more ADB funding for private sector
- Shark Tank back for season 2
- VN's growth strategy focus on market economy, technology
- Wavecell Poised To Exceed Growth Targets In 2018
- Prudence Foundation & Cartoon Network Team Up With Kid Influencers to Connect With Young Audience
- Vietjet’s core business continues to increase in 2018
- Vietjet enjoys a prosperous 2018
- To develop supporting industries
- Vietjet named ASEAN’s Best Aviation Enterprise
Viet Nam dental chain operator receives $24m from Singapore fund have 348 words, post on bizhub.vn at March 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.