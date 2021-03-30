Viet Nam dental chain operator receives $24m from Singapore fund

Kim Dental operates a network of 19 dental clinics across six cities in Viet Nam. It has received US$24 million series B round from ABC World Asia. — Photo kimdental.vn

ABC World Asia, the Singapore-based private equity fund specialised in impact investing across Asia, has announced it has led a US$24-million Series B round in Kim Dental, among others.

Kim Dental CEO Su Duy Bin said his company was proud to receive $24 million from ABC World Asia for the impact it brings to the society with standardised oral healthcare services which help improve medical service quality in Viet Nam and prevent oral diseases.

Fock Siew Wah, ABC World Asia Chairman, said 2020 presented the world with grave challenges in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We must recognise our greatest challenges cannot be solved by governments and philanthropy alone, business has an important role to play. More than ever, the world requires the robust and scalable power of finance to support the companies that can drive positive change."

According to the ABC World Asia, Kim Dental delivers a large panel of oral health solutions to meet the needs of underserved and emerging middle class populations across Viet Nam. It provided vital dental services to over 129,000 people last year.

The HCM City-based dental service provider has also been named in the ABC World Asia Impact Report 2020 – "Journey to Impact in Asia".

Oral health is often neglected and continues to pose a major public health concern in many developing countries, despite being an important component of primary healthcare. — VNS