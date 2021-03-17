Việt Nam attends seventh Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue

Delegates attending the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue held virtually. — VNA/VNS Photo

BERLIN — Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đặng Hoàng Ân shared Việt Nam's roadmap to form electricity and energy markets towards efficient and sustainable power development at the seventh Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) that took place virtually on Tuesday.

The official underlined the significance of the expansion of renewable energy as well as the importance of advanced technology for the distribution, operation and management of the system.

Themed ‘Energiewende – Towards Climate Neutrality,’ the two-day event drew politicians, policymakers and experts from 50 countries and territories, including US Climate Envoy John Kerry and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

Participants discussed strategies to restructure the global energy system aiming to promote energy transition.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass and Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier highlighted the significance of successful implementation of energy transition amid great global support. This may become a motivation for renovation and sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe wants to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. Last December, EU leaders agreed to a greenhouse gas emission reduction target of at least 55 per cent by 2030. The first European Climate Law will hopefully soon come into force. And all of this is part of Europe's commitment to delivering on the Paris Agreement, she said.

The EU will have to invest around 350 billion euros (nearly US$417 billion) more per year in the energy system in the coming decade to make it sustainable, she said.

During the event, officials from Germany, the US, Canada, Italy and the EU will discuss the possibility of trans-Atlantic co-operation in energy transition policies.

Held annually by Germany's Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy since 2015, the dialogue aims to promote the development of green energy resources and the efficient use of energy. — VNS