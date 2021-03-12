Viet Nam, Algeria, Senegal business matchmaking seminar to take place next month

A matchmaking seminar on aquafoods with Algerian firms.— VNA/VNS Photo

More than 100 representatives of organisations and enterprises from Viet Nam, Algeria and Senegal are expected to attend a virtual matchmaking seminar on farm produce among the three countries next month.

Hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade's Department of Trade Promotion (Vietrade) and Asia-Africa Market Department, the event will take place from April 5-6, connecting three main locations of Ha Noi (Viet Nam), Algiers (Algeria), and Dakar (Senegal).

It is expected to provide an opportunity for the three countries to introduce their strengths, strengthen co-operation in trade and investment, and connect their agricultural and food producers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the General Department of Viet Nam Customs, Viet Nam's exports to Algeria hit US$150 million last year with main export items including coffee ($94 million), fishery products, pepper, rice, cashew nut, aluminium and other metals, chemicals, fabrics, footwear and machinery. Viet Nam's imports from the African country, mostly chicken feet, scrap paper, cattle feed and pharmaceuticals, were only valued at about $3 million.

Meanwhile, Viet Nam shipped to Senegal more than $52.5 million worth of goods in 2019, mainly rice, pepper, confectionery, textile and garment, fruits and vegetables, fishery products, vehicles and parts. The country spent some $41.3 million on imported goods, mostly raw cashew nut, cotton, fishery products and cattle feed, from Senegal.

Last year, due to impacts of COVID-19, Viet Nam's shipments to Senegal plunged to $39 million, nearly 38.5 per cent of which came from rice. The African nation is in need of 800,000 to 1 million tonnes of imported rice annually for domestic use and re-export.

The seminar is a free event to introduce and promote agricultural and food products among the three countries in the Vietnamese, English and French languages. Agencies and enterprises wishing to participate in the seminar can register at this link http://event.vietrade.gov.vn/giaothuongalgeria . — VNS