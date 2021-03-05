Vice Admiral Nguyen Trong Binh inspects Brigade 954

At the meeting, Vice Admiral Nguyen Trong Binh was briefed on Brigade 954’s task performance over the past time.
Particularly, the brigade strictly observed disciplines and effectively organized combat training and exercise programs, improved the technical qualifications of pilots and technicians, ensured flight safety, as well as proactively grasped situations to deal with any arising issues promptly.
Concluding the inspection, the Deputy Chief acknowledged and praised the achievements of the brigade over the past time.
He also asked the unit to continue raising a sense of responsibility among its troops and practicing possible combat scenarios.
Translated by Quynh Oanh
