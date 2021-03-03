Various activities held nationwide to honor Ao Dai

Members of the VWU, women of all ages will be encouraged to wear Ao Dai at working places, schools, and during events and activities, in accordance with the context of the Covid-19 pandemic so as to promote the beautiful images of Ao Dai and Vietnamese women.

Last year, a series of “Ao Dai-Vietnam’s cultural heritage” events organized by the Vietnam Women’s Union in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism had positive impacts on the community, contributing to arousing the pride of and raising the responsibility of the young generation for preserving and promoting the national traditional costume.

Translated by Lam Anh