Members of the VWU, women of all ages will be encouraged to wear Ao Dai at working places, schools, and during events and activities, in accordance with the context of the Covid-19 pandemic so as to promote the beautiful images of Ao Dai and Vietnamese women.
Last year, a series of “Ao Dai-Vietnam’s cultural heritage” events organized by the Vietnam Women’s Union in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism had positive impacts on the community, contributing to arousing the pride of and raising the responsibility of the young generation for preserving and promoting the national traditional costume.
Translated by Lam Anh
- HCM City offers cultural activities for Tet
- Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, H'Hen Nie honors Dong Ho folk painting
- Festivals nationwide suspended due to COVID outbreak
- Covid-19 vaccine dry run: Know why is this being done, who all will participate and where will the activity take place
- VIETNAM NEWS FEBRUARY 4
- The bustling atmosphere of Saigon yellow mai street
- VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 27
- All people look towards National Party Congress
- VIETNAM NEWS FEBRUARY 3
- VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 29
- VIETNAM NEWS FEBRUARY 6
- Vietnam leaps on carbon credit craze
Various activities held nationwide to honor Ao Dai have 181 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.