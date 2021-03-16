Van Phuoc communal house recognized as provincial-level heritage

The project was also recognized as a provincial-level historical and cultural heritage on the occasion.
The ceremony saw the presence of former State President Truong Tan Sang and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh.
The Van Phuoc Communal House, built in 1877, worships the village founders and two historical figures namely army chief Bui Quang Dieu and musical professor Nguyen Quang Dai.
The house is also a place for cultural activities, especially "don ca tai tu" (Southern amateur singing) exchange, contributing to preserving and developing "don ca tai tu"- an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.
The upgrading of Van Phuoc communal house costs more than VND 5 billion, which was contributed by local individuals and organizations.
In the coming time, the local Party committee and authorities will continue to preserve and bring into full play the heritage's values, thereby promoting traditional cultural values, and educating patriotism to young generations.
Translated by Mai Huong
