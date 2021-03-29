Units coordinate to protect security at President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum

Reports delivered at the event revealed that in the first quarter of this year, the Public Security Guard Command and the President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum Protection Command effectively carried out and completed all contents in their previous coordination agreement. Particularly, the two units regularly exchanged information, predicted and evaluated political security and public order situations, contributing to raising the effectiveness of their coordination work.

The two sides agreed that in the coming time they will address remaining shortcomings in their coordination. They will continue studying documents from the Ministries of Public Security and National Defense and relevant agencies on the work and develop suitable combat readiness plans to provide security at important national political events in the President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum and the Ba Dinh Square areas.

In addition, the two units' personnel will work together to forecast and follow security situations, so as to make timely recommendations for higher levels to ensure security in the areas and protect President Ho Chi Minh's body.

Translated by Chung Anh