Two Vietnamese universities listed among global U50 ranking

The list, organized by the U.K.'s Quacquarelli Symonds organization, ranks the world's best universities which were founded in the past 50 years.
Originally published in 2012, the QS Top 50 Under 50 aims to honor some of the world’s top young universities. Since 2015, the list has tripled its range to include the Next 100 Under 50.
It ranks universities based on six criteria: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.
This year, Nanyang Technological University, established in 1991, is on the top of the list, followed by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.
In the Southeast Asia region, 17 universities are on the list, including two from Singapore, 11 from Malaysia, two from Brunei, and two from Vietnam.
Translated by Song Anh
