Two new COVID-19 infections on March 12 morning

Both of the patients are F1 of previously confirmed patients, and have already been quarantined in accordance with the contact tracing regulation.

With them added to the list, Vietnam has documented 2,535 cases of COVID-19, of which 1,590 are locally-transmitted cases, including 897 infections recorded since the latest outbreak hit Hai Duong province on January 27.

As many as 44,540 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 497 at hospitals, 15,065 at other quarantine sites, and 28,978 at home.

Among the patients under treatment, 70 have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 once, 44 twice, and 100 thrice.

The Treatment Sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said that 2,048 patients have been declared clear of the coronavirus so far.

Under the national expanded programme on immunisation, as many as 1,585 people across the nation got COVID-19 shots as of March 11. The vaccination campaign started on March 8.

In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health's 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration).

