Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Friday morning

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday morning. Both illegally entered Việt Nam through Phú Quốc on board a fishing boat. They then moved to HCM City by boat and road. One boarded flight VJ458 to Nội Bài Airport and to Hải Phòng on a private car.

The Health Ministry has sent an urgent request to passengers on flight VJ458 from Phú Quốc (Kiên Giang Province) to Nội Bài Airport (Hà Nội) on March 22 asking them to contact to contact health authorities for support. They are also asked to declare their close contacts through the ministry’s hotline 19009095, or centres for disease control and prevention in Kiên Giang at 0946.118.511/0948.948.612 or Hà Nội at 0969.082.115/0949.396.115 . They should declare their health conditions at https://tokhaiyte.vn and install the Bluezone app at https://www.bluezone.gov.vn for timely alert.