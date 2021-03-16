According to the ministry’s report, the new patients had contacted with Covid-19 patients in Kim Dinh District.
They are now being treated at Hai Duong Provincial General Hospital
With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 2,559, including 903 locally-transmitted cases reported since the new outbreak started in Hai Duong on January 28. Hai Duong Province alone has recorded 719 cases.
As of 6 pm on March 15, a total of 2,115 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital. There have been 35 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.
At present, nearly 40,000 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home.
- CDC: Zika infections confirmed in 9 pregnant women in US
- In case you missed it: Oct. 11
- Bucs’ Carl Nicks once again dealing with MRSA infection
- Aaron Hernandez murder case timeline
- Aaron Hernandez criminal cases timeline
- The Latest: Belgian minister can’t confirm main suspect died
- Case of missing woman at fall Talladega race ruled a homicide
- Anderson Silva passed Jan. 19 drug test, Nevada officials confirm
- Winston case: What’s his connection?
- Lawyer: FSU QB Winston volunteered DNA in alleged sexual assault case
- Kevin Casey and Robert Drysdale fail drug tests at UFC 175 and TUF 19 Finale
- Judge orders Goodell, Brady appear in court Aug. 12, 19
Two more Covid-19 infection cases confirmed in Hai Duong have 251 words, post on dtinews.vn at March 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.