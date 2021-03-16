Two more Covid-19 infection cases confirmed in Hai Duong

Two more people have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the Covid-19 hotspot of Hai Duong Province, raising the total number of patients in the country to 2,559, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday morning.











According to the ministry’s report, the new patients had contacted with Covid-19 patients in Kim Dinh District.

They are now being treated at Hai Duong Provincial General Hospital

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 2,559, including 903 locally-transmitted cases reported since the new outbreak started in Hai Duong on January 28. Hai Duong Province alone has recorded 719 cases.

As of 6 pm on March 15, a total of 2,115 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital. There have been 35 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

At present, nearly 40,000 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home.