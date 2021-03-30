Two-month-old baby among six dead in house fire in HCM City’s Thủ Đức City

THỦ ĐỨC CITY — A two-month-old baby was among the six members of a family that died when a fire broke out at about 1am on Tuesday morning at a house at 899 Nguyễn Thị Định Street in HCM City’s Thủ Đức City.
Fifty firefighters, four fire engines and a number of ambulances were dispatched to the site to intervene.
Police said the only person to survive was a 55-year-old man, Lục Chấn Tâm, who was sleeping near the front of the house when the fire broke out and managed to escape. He suffered burns from trying to save the others in the fire and has been taken to hospital.
Four adults – including Tâm’s wife, Bùi Thị Loan (born in 1969), their son Lục Kiến Oai (born in 1994) and daughter Lục Tuyết Trinh (born in 1996), daughter in law Bùi Thuý An (born in 1997), along with two grandchildren of Tâm, one seven years old and one just two months old, inside the house were found dead.
Most of the people in the neighbourhood are family members of the deceased.
Many have already donated funds for the family to cover funeral expenses and local authorities also plan to support the victims’ families.
Huỳnh Quang Tâm, head of the HCM City Police Fire Prevention and Fighting Division, said five motorbikes were parked inside near the house’s front door when the fire broke out so the victims could not escape.
Firefighters were able to control the fire this morning. The cause of the fire has not been determined but sources said the fire might be from a motorbike.
The house is about 60sq.m, has only one exit and according to neighbours who came to the rescue, this exit was blocked by the parked motorbikes.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. — VNS
