Two exhibitions open at The Factory

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre will launch two new exhibitions featuring works by Vietnamese artists on March 13.
The Within / Between / Beneath / Upon exhibition focuses on the art of sculpture by three acclaimed Vietnamese artists Lê Hiền Minh, Richard Streitmatter-Trần and Phan Thảo Nguyên .
The artists use traditional and industrial materials like dó paper, steel, and lacquer to enhance audiences' understanding of sculpture today.
Another exhibition Home: Looking inwards to the Outer World is a project initiated by the Factory in March 2020, when COVID-19 began to spread across the world.
The showcase includes drawings, paintings, videos, poetry, and installation works, accompanied by audios from artists who share private monologues about their ideas, and documentary videos of private musical performances held in the last year amid the pandemic.
The artists include Nguyễn Đức Phương, Trương Công Tùng, Bùi Công Khánh, Nam Thi, Phan Thảo Nguyên, Hà Ninh Phạm, Võ Thuỷ Tiên and Tammy Nguyễn.
The two exhibitions will be on view until June 6. The gallery is at 15 Nguyễn Ư Dĩ Street in District 2. VNS
