Two badminton players to compete in Malaysia’s tourney

PANO – Top Vietnamese players Nguyen Tien Minh and Vu Thi Trang will participate in the 2016 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament between January 19th and 24th.

Minh, world No.40, will meet with Goh Soon Huat of the host country, while Trang, world No.53, will compete with Hsu Ya Ching of Chinese Taipei in the men’s and women’s singles first-round matches, respectively.

Recently, they were named in a draft list of 36 players who will have a chance to compete at this year’s Summer Olympics in Brazil.

If they win tickets to the games, Minh will make history as the first Vietnamese player to participate in three Olympics in a row, and Trang will make her debut at the Olympics.

At present, both of them are joining the Kajang BC to compete in the Purple League in Kuala Lumpur.

Source: SGGPTranslated by Chung Anh

