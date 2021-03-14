Troops join Red Spring Festival

Senior Colonel Nguyen Van Thanh, Deputy Director of the school, Head of the unit's voluntary blood donation board, attended and encouraged the troops taking part in the event.
This time, the program attracted the participation of nearly 700 troops and is expected to collect about 600 units of blood.
This meaningful program took place during the Youth Month and was in response to the blood donation movement among military youths in 2021, which was launched by the General Department of Politics and in celebration of the 90th founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26).
Translated by Chung Anh
