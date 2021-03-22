With the message "A donated drop of blood saves a life," troops of the school donated nearly 400 units of blood to the Red Cross Association of Khanh Hoa province.
The donated blood will ease the blood shortage at hospitals, contributing to promoting the national tradition of "the good leaf covers the torn ones" and responsibility of the unit's troops towards the community.
In addition to donating blood, the troops were also given free health checkups and had their blood tested.
This was the tenth time that the officers and soldiers of the Air Force Officers' Training School have participated in blood donation movements of the provincial Red Cross Association since 2016.
Translated by Chung Anh
- Troops take part in blood donation program
- SF girl one of first to join Cub Scouts
- Police Mitra to be felicitated at blood donors’ meet
- New opt-out system in Wales aims to revolutionise organ donation
- Number of people donating organs after death falls for first time in 11 years
- First on CNN Business: Banana Republic joins the clothing rental craze
- War hero, 95, collects Royal British Legion donations to pay back five shillings allowance that saved his life
- Soldier's immigrant mother could be among the last to benefit from program
- Warrington Police Receive Donation From Kaitlin Murphy Foundation For Police Assisting In Recovery Program
- Kaitlin Murphy Fndn Donates to Women's Recovery Community Center
- Donald Trump talks tough with Turkey threatening to ‘send in thousands of troops’ if invasion of Kurds descends into ethnic cleansing
- Dolly Parton's literacy program donates its 100 millionth book to Library of Congress
Troops join blood donation program have 254 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.