Troops join blood donation program

With the message "A donated drop of blood saves a life," troops of the school donated nearly 400 units of blood to the Red Cross Association of Khanh Hoa province.

The donated blood will ease the blood shortage at hospitals, contributing to promoting the national tradition of "the good leaf covers the torn ones" and responsibility of the unit's troops towards the community.

In addition to donating blood, the troops were also given free health checkups and had their blood tested.

This was the tenth time that the officers and soldiers of the Air Force Officers' Training School have participated in blood donation movements of the provincial Red Cross Association since 2016.

Translated by Chung Anh