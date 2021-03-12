Travel agencies promote small group tours, wellness activities at local destinations

Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Liturature) in Hà Nội reopened on March 8. Tourists are required to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. – Photo vietnamfasttours.com

HCM CITY — Travel agencies and localities are making plans to stimulate domestic tourism and give priority to small-group tours to destinations near their homes.

From Feb 22 – 28, the number of tourists booking tours at Vietravel Tourism Company rose by three times compared to the previous week.

Vietravel aims to attract travelers with discounted packages and promotions, said Nguyễn Nguyệt Vân Khanh, deputy director of marketing and promotion at Vietravel.

Trần Thị Bảo Thu, director of marketing and communications at Fiditour Travel Joint Stock Company, said that an increasing number of travelers were asking for tours directly at the office or via the online website.

This year travelers are choosing private tours to Phú Yên, Quy Nhơn, Đà Lạt, Phan Thiết and Vũng Tàu with family or a group of friends. More travelers are planning to use their own car to maintain safety against COVID-19.

Travel agencies are preparing for a domestic tourism boom in late March, especially because of the April 30 and May 1 national holidays, and the summer holiday.

Phùng Quang Thắng, director of Hanoitourist Travel Company, and chairman of the Hà Nội Travel Association, said that its members have launched stimulus programmes in response to the current situation.

The Ban (Bauhinia) Flower Festival, for example, is slated to open on March 17 in the northwestern province of Điện Biên.

Despite the positive signs, travel agencies are taking preventive measures against COVID-19 and ensuring safety for tourists.

Attractive destinations such as Tây Bắc (Northwest Việt Nam), Côn Đảo, Phú Quốc, Nha Trang, and Đà Nẵng are being introduced to travelers by VietSense Travel Company.

In addition to promoting tourism images, Hà Nội is ensuring tourists' safety, Trần Trung Hiếu, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, said.

The Yên Tử National Forest and Historical Site is working with the Tùng Lâm Development Joint Stock Company on traffic divergence to ensure a safe distance among people joining the Buddhist ceremony. Only groups of under 20 will be allowed.

High-quality tourism projects and wellness resorts, with health care, hot mineral mud baths and body scan mediation, should be built to meet demand, Thắng said.

Travel trends

According to experts at the United Nations World Tourism Organization, domestic and green tourism activities are expected to be of more interest in 2021, accounting for over 90 per cent of the global smokeless industry.

Because visitors prefer tourist destinations with outdoor activities, travel businesses aim to offer more rural tourism or family travel programmes.

Trips featuring stunning landscape and local delicacies will be emphasised.

Owing to the growing demand for health and wellbeing, sports and entertainment tourism will be reactivated, Trần Thanh Vũ, general director of Vinagroup, has said.

Virtual tours are also being offered to stimulate interest in different destinations. Mộc Châu is one of the localities applying virtual reality effectively. Tourists can sit on their sofa, put on their headphones, and virtually explore a trip to the northwest region in a fully immersive 360-degree experience. VNS