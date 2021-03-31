Traffic police to go undercover to fight illegal motorbike racing

HÀ NỘI — Traffic police will go undercover in a bid to tackle illegal street motorbike racing, the HCM City Police Department has announced.
The move comes amid increasing reports of groups of teenagers gathering for midnight motorbike racing on quiet roads in the city, threatening social order and the lives of civilians.
The youngsters have created private groups on social networking apps to arrange races and typically use lookouts to warn racers of approaching police officers.
The riders are mostly aged from 16 to 24 and do not wear helmets.
To handle this situation, the city police have taken measures such as inspecting repair shops which perform modifications to increase motorbikes' speed for racing.
Communications to enhance awareness of the ban on spectating illegal night raising has also been carried out.
Undercover police will also be mobilised to discover and chase teenagers riding modified motorbikes and joining street motorbike racing.
The police have asked citizens to inform local authorities and the police when detecting repair shops modifying motorbikes for racing or groups of teenagers gathering for illegal racing.
Alcohol and drug violations
The Traffic Police Department has handled more than 9,640 cases of drug and alcohol violations when driving after two weeks of launching a campaign on traffic violations nationwide.
By Monday, police had found nearly 9,540 drivers who had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol and 114 others positive for drugs. The police have collected VNĐ32 billion (US$1.38 million) in fines, revoked 5,379 driving licences and seized 9,648 vehicles.
The police said more patrols to deter traffic violations would be launched during the upcoming Reunification and Labour Day (April 30 and May 1) holidays. — VNS
- Texas traffic rules you're probably not following
- Lewis Hamilton accuses Sebastian Vettel of using illegal safety car tactics during Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- City manager pulls plug on reprimand of police chief who posed with cops in bikinis
- Police called the van a "mobile bomb" — now they say they know whose it is
- Police: Toughen traffic laws
- Biker arrested following last year's illegal ride
- Motorbike ridden on footpath days after similar incident
- Woman fighting for her life after motorbike crash in Edgware
- Johnny Danger dead – Instagram comedian dies in Anzac Day motorbike crash in New Zealand
- Kenya: Hero Traffic Cops Brave Floodwater to Rescue Stranded Motorists
- Afternoon shootout on York street; felon on bond charged after manhunt, police say
- The Galapagos Islands are fighting a new invasive species: the world's trash
Traffic police to go undercover to fight illegal motorbike racing have 416 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 31, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.