Tra Vinh province calls for many investment projects

Speaking at a meeting between provincial officials and representatives of businesses, Deputy Director of the Department of Planning and Investment Hong Ngoc Hung said the projects include seven at the Dinh An economic zone, three in tourism, two in industry, and three in agriculture.

To lure investment, the province has rolled out various incentives in terms of tax, land use fee, site clearance and compensation, and interest rate, according to the official.

Tra Vinh is now home to nearly 3,000 enterprises with total investment capital of over 41.51 trillion VND (1.8 billion USD), employing nearly 10,000 labourers, he said, adding that small and medium-sized enterprises account for nearly 99 percent.

In his remarks, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Van Han highlighted contributions by the business community, cooperatives and business households to the province’s socio-economic development.

Last year, Tra Vinh's economy expanded 3.32 percent and its budget collection exceeded 15 trillion VND, 38 percent higher tha the estimate and up 7.1 percent year-on-year, he said.

Han urged the enterprises and cooperatives to raise the competitiveness of their goods and services, and step up restructuring and application of scientific-technological advances.

Tra Vinh will always accompany businesses, adjust relevant mechanisms and policies and help enterprises in the province to overcome difficulties and challenges, especially amidst the integration period and the COVID-19 pandemic, he pledged.

