tour discovers culture of ruc ethnic minority group in quang binh

|A forest in Thuong Hoa commune, Minh Hoa district, Quang Binh province. (Photo:baoquangbinh.vn)
Quang Binh – A tour of a village inhabited by the Ruc ethnic minority group has debuted in the central province of Quang Binh.
The provincial People's Committee on March 10 licensed Oxalis Holiday Co. Ltd. to pilot the tour from March 1, 2021 to February 8, 2022.
According to Vietnam’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, the Ruc is one of the 10 most mysterious tribes in the world. They live near the Vietnam-Laos border line, with unique culture and custom.
During the flooding season, despite being isolated by floodwater, the Ruc people still maintain their normal activities.
Visitors will have interesting experience while touring the village via kayak or paddleboard.
VNA
