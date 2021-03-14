TOTO opens second Vietnamese showroom in Hanoi

Covering 1,000sq.m, the showroom demonstrates how the company elevates the residential bathroom experience with high-tech products and innovative technologies.
In his speech at the event, Suzuki Hiroyuki, General Director of TOTO Vietnam Co., described the launch of the showroom as a strategic step for TOTO in the Hanoi market.
Over the past 100 years, TOTO has led in innovation, technology, performance, and design with products that enhance the bathroom experience. Today, the company recruits more than 33,000 employees in 19 countries and territories and has manufacturing facilities around the world including the US, mainland China, Taiwan (China), Indonesia and Thailand.
Entering the Vietnamese market in 2002, TOTO has developed three factories in the country. Its fourth factory is slated to be operational in 2022.
Source: VNA
